Desmond Mgboh/Kano
Kano State Chairman of the Rapid Response on COVID 19, Dr. Tijjani Hassan has said that a total of 47 health workers in the state have tested positive for COVID 19 .
He spoke on Sunday, during the press briefing on the activities of the task force in the state.
He regretted that the state had recorded three additional deaths of confirmed COVID 19 patients, pointing out that with the new figure, the state now a record of 21 deaths.
He confirmed that as at Saturday, 10 additional patients were discharged from in the state isolation centers, saying the state has discharged a total of 32 patients.
He disclosed that since the index case was recorded a month ago, the state has a total of 579 confirmed cases.
