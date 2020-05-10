Desmond Mgboh/Kano

Kano State Chairman of the Rapid Response on COVID 19, Dr. Tijjani Hassan has said that a total of 47 health workers in the state have tested positive for COVID 19 .

He spoke on Sunday, during the press briefing on the activities of the task force in the state.

He announced that as at Saturday, no sample of any health worker in the state was returned positive for COVID 19.

Dr Tijjani maintained that health workers are critical to the response and management of COVID 19 adding that,“ Any one of them that is infected by the disease means that we are one manpower down and this has implications for the response”.

He regretted that the state had recorded three additional deaths of confirmed COVID 19 patients, pointing out that with the new figure, the state now a record of 21 deaths.

He confirmed that as at Saturday, 10 additional patients were discharged from in the state isolation centers, saying the state has discharged a total of 32 patients.

He disclosed that since the index case was recorded a month ago, the state has a total of 579 confirmed cases.