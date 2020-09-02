Lukman Olabiyi

The Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, has disclosed that only eight out of 41 tank farms in the state have Planning Permits authorising their establishments.

The Commissioner revealed this during a meeting tank farm operators in the state.

Salako has, however, given the Illegal tank farm operators one week to commence the process of regularising their facilities by filling the application for planning permits.

According to him, most of the tank farms in the state had been operating illegally and in variance with Section 27 of the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) and Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) regulations 2019, which stipulates that anyone who built in state without Planning Permit commits an offence liable to enforcement, imposition of penal fees or removal of structure.

He stated that any tank farm that failed to start the process of regularisation of its facility after one week would face serious sanctions.

‘Considering the importance of the activities of the tank farms to the economy of the country, it is partinent that they embrace best practices and operate in the most friendly manner to the host communities,’ he stated.

Salako said that the operations of the tank farms had thrown up many challenges for the State, including pipeline vandalism, environmental degradation, fire outbreak, traffic congestion and destruction of public infrastructure among others.

He stated that viewing the challenges posed with serious concern, the State Government had chosen to engage operators of tank farms to find a lasting solution.

He added that government had approved the preparation of Action Area Plan for Ijegun Egba to address the planning issues raised by the operations of tank farms such as road connectivity, security and transportation linkage.

Speaking seperately for the operators, Mr Joseph Anabel and Mr Ibraheem Yaro Muhammed, expressed their delight with the meeting and pledge to collaborate with the State Government for improvement in the observed areas.