Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako has disclosed that only eight out of 41 tank farms in the state have Planning Permits (PP) authorising their establishments.

The commissioner revealed this during meeting tank farm operators in the state.

Salako has however, given the illegal tank farm operators one week to commence the process of regularising their facilities by filling the application for Planning Permit.

According to him, most of the tank farms in the state had been operating illegally and in variance with section 27 of the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) and Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) regulations 2019, which stipulates that anyone who built in state without Planning Permit commits an offence liable to enforcement, imposition of penal fees or removal of structure.

He stated that any tank farm that failed to start the process of regularisation of its facility after one week would face serious sanctions.

“Considering the importance of the activities of the tank farms to the economy of the country, it is pertinent that they embrace best practices and operate in the friendliest manner to the host communities” he stated.