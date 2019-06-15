The Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Tactical Air Command (TAC), of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), AVM John Baba has noted that only a healthy, emotional and physically sound body can defend the territorial integrity of the country.

He made the statement on Saturday during the 10 kilometers first quarter route march exercise of the Tactical Air Command and Co-located NAF units in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Baba who reminded officers and personnel of the threats to peace and security posed by the activities of Boko Haram and other security challenges in the country urged them to be ready to discharge their constitutional duties with physically healthy bodies.

“You are aware of the threats posed to peace and security by the activities of Boko Haram in the North East, Kidnapping, cattle rustling in the North West and other security challenges across the country. It is our duty to protect and safeguard lives and properties in these areas. We must be ready to discharge our constitutional duties with physically healthy bodies.

“As members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, our battle readiness must be supported by our being physically fit to carryout assigned military duties.

“To maintain this momentum, you must develop the habit of exercising regularly, Hence, I will like to enjoin you to create time apart from the routine Wednesday games to exercise your bodies. Only a healthy, emotional and physically sound body can defend the territorial integrity our country.”

