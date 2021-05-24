From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Senator Nnaemeka Anyanwu has said that only a Peoples Democratic Party’s led Federal Government has the political will to initiate and carry out the restructuring of the polity.

This is even as he has called on the people of the South East geopolitical zone to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Anyanwu who represented Imo East (Owerri) Senatorial zone in the 8th Senate said that the continuing marginalization of the south east geopolitical zone by the current APC led federal government is responsible for the agitation for Biafra and in security in the South East .

Anyanwu, the Chief Sponsor of the South East Development Commission’s (SEDC) Bill in the 8th Senate maintained that the clamour for restructuring was part of the programmes of the PDP aimed at entrenching development.

According to him, “what the South East zone is passing through in Nigeria is not healthy and encouraging, hence the need to join the Peoples Democratic Party to change the narrative and proffer urgent solution to the menace”

He expressed worry that members of the APC who are expected to speak against the marginalization of the Igbos by President Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration were afraid to talk, adding that until the leaders in the South East begin to speak with one voice, the zone would continue to remain underdeveloped.

“It’s an act of cowardice, wickedness and disservice to our people that those expected to talk are shying away and hiding themselves from the current reality”

“They should cover themselves in shame that other zones are developing when their own area is lagging behind. This is not the type of Nigeria, administration and unity our heroes past, Chief Nnamdi Azikiwe, MKO Abiola, Tafawa Belewa, Sam Onunaka Mbakwe, M.O. Opara, Alex Ekwueme, Akanu Ibiam, and Ikemba Odimegwu Ojukwu amongst others clamoured for”

“Regrettably, the current spate of Political Imbalance, humiliation and abandonment of the South East is the root cause of agitations for secession, yet government is doing nothing to remedy the situation. Dialogue, equality, fairness, justice and sincerely of purpose are the only antidote to insecurity”

Senator Anyanwu further enjoined the Igbos to join and support the Peoples Democratic Party and that they should not to lose hope on the current treatment meted out at them, assuring that the PDP was ready to correct the abnormally in 2023.