Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, yesterday, declared that only a restructured Nigeria would help the nation regain her past glory.

Makinde, who spoke at the SATVIEW Network headquarters, Ring Road, Ibadan, during the unveiling of the indigenous digital television outfit, stated that it was unbelievable that Nigeria, which had the first television station in Africa, now has to rely on foreign television networks if its people must watch clear signals.

He stated that his administration would continue to identify, encourage and support talented and creative-minded youths to grow businesses in the state.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted Governor Makinde as saying that the push for a restructured Nigeria is aimed at making it regain the series of firsts recorded by the first generation leaders.

He said: “So, I came here today to let our people know that all is not lost. We are pushing for a restructured country because when we achieved all of these firsts, the country was not over-centralised at that time. We believe that when we push through the agenda to restructure the country, we will be in a better position for people to unleash their talents, not just the local economy, but also to place us where we really belong in the comity of nations right across Africa.”

The governor said that he would continue to tap into the potentials of the talented ones and give them necessary support to thrive in their chosen fields.

