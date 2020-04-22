Former two-division world champion, David Haye views Anthony Joshua as the only boxer in the heavyweight division, at least at the moment, who is capable of unseating Tyson Fury.

Joshua tasted defeat for the first time in June 2019, when Andy Ruiz stopped him in seven rounds. He was able to get revenge in December of the same year, when he dominated Ruiz over 12 rounds for a unanimous decision to reclaim the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO world titles.Joshua and Fury wanted to face each other, but they have other obligations to deal with. Fury is heading to a third fight with Wilder, which is being targeted for the month of October.And Joshua has to make a mandatory defence against Kubrat Pulev, which may have in the month of July.

“I think the only person, who has the artillery, the skill set, the athleticism, the clean living, the know-how, the experience, to have a chance to beat Fury right now is Anthony Joshua. I think he’s the only person, realistically.

“If you were a betting man, if anyone’s got a chance they’d put their money on Joshua.”

So, he’s the only guy who has the tools to do it. If he lands his shots on Fury, the way Fury got put down although his chin looked good last time Anthony Joshua is a master boxer as well,” Haye told Boxing Social.

“They underestimate his boxing skill. He hasn’t been boxing as long as Fury has, so he’s still learning. I don’t know, I can see Fury out boxing Joshua long on the inside, but then again I can see Anthony Joshua letting his hands go in the middle range.

He throws such quick shots. The way he knocked out Alexander Povetkin, the fight was uncomfortable for him for a few rounds, but when he put his shots together, it was over.

“As soon as he starts tagging people, he’s so big and strong and robust. The fight he lost against Andy Ruiz Jr didn’t flatter him in any way. It wasn’t a split decision. It was a horrible loss and I think people [look at that too much]. Boxing doesn’t work like that. I lost to Carl Thompson in my 11th fight and three years later, I was undisputed number one. It doesn’t matter, as long as you learn, you can come back.”