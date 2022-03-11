From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, yesterday, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) is the only party that can sustain the noble legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari after 2023 and urged Ebonyi people to continue to support the party for the interest of peace, unity and development of the country.

He spoke during the swearing-in ceremony of the state executive committee of APC in Abakaliki.

Represented by his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, Umahi said the opposition Peoples Democratic party (PDP) efforts to return to power in 2023 will never materialise.

He commended the state working committee members for their election and charged them to be diligent while discharging the functions of their offices.

Chairman, Stanley Okoro-emegha, charged members of the committee to commit themselves, individually and collectively, to the task of promoting the party in the state.

He said the first task the new executive will undertake is the reconciliation of aggrieved members to ensure peace and unity in the party ahead of the 2023 general election.

He warned members of the state executive committee against meddling into the issue of the party’s tickets for elective offices, saying such decision will be taken by the leaders of the party when the time comes.

