Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi Commissioner for Education, Onyebuchi Chima, yesterday said schools are yet to reopen for exit classes as at yesterday.

Although the state government has expressed readiness to reopen schools across the state, but no date has been given for the exercise.

Chima told journalists that the meeting of Commissioners of Education across the country had agreed that every state will decide on a convenient date to reopen schools starting from today.

He said clearing of school premises for onward fumigation were ongoing across the state, adding that schools will reopen as soon as possible.

While emphasising government’s concern on safe re-opening of schools, Chima said only the recognised and approved schools will be allowed to reopen for academic activities.

He said the state government will provide COVID-19 safety materials to the approved schools only.

“The state government is emphasising on safe reopening of exit classes and we are not re-opening quack schools, only the legitimate registered and approved schools to take basic education certificate examination by the ministry of education that the government will provide COVID-19 safety materials, it is not a bonanza, the state is in a serious financial challenge now,” he said.

He further expressed the readiness of the state to re-open schools for teaching and learning and urged communities to join efforts towards clearing school premises in their areas.