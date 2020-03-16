Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Government has vowed that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) facility will benefit only farmers in the state irrespective of political party affiliation.

Governor Douye Diri, who disclosed this when representatives of 24 political parties, under the aegis of the state chapter of Inter-Party Council, visited him in Government House, Yenagoa, said the facility would promote farming and other agricultural activities in the state.

A statement by his acting Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, noted that Governor Diri vowed not to play politics with the loan, stressing that stringent measures would be put in place to ensure only farmers are the beneficiaries.

The governor while advising the political class to steer clear of the CBN loan, explained that politicians that own farms were qualified to obtain it.

He said the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources would be saddled with the responsibility of going round the state to verify farmers and their claims before disbursing the loan.

According to the governor, his target is to promote food sufficiency and diversification of the local economy through production to boost the state internally generated revenue.

“You requested for appointments but our government will run a lean appointive system. We have plans to support you and every Bayelsan in various ways. I, therefore, call on you to join us in educating our people that we cannot continue to depend on government for everything,” he said.