Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has reiterated that only Biafra can set South East and South South free from injustice, marginalisation, intimidation and killings, rather than voting in another person into Aso Rock.

The group said February 16 is a rare and golden opportunity to make an everlasting impression on the world stage that Biafrans are prepared to sacrifice everything, including the position of the vice presidential candidate, to prove to humanity that the value of freedom is more than any earthly or material consideration.

The Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, yesterday, said those who, all their lives, have been enslaving the Biafrans are at it again, by campaigning for the same people who, he alleged were responsible for Biafra’s misery.

Powerful said: “How easily we have forgotten how these same people killed Ken Saro Wiwa, Gideon Akaluka, Isaac Adaka Boro, Harry Marshall and the attempted assassination of our leader, Nnamdi Kanu. Have we forgotten the countless victims of Operation Python Dance and Nkpor massacre?

“Those contemplating going out on February 16 must be guided by these facts. Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen has been unceremoniously sacked and replaced by a Sharia judge, but, still, some people are talking about voting. Only Biafra can set South East and South South free, not by voting in another Fulani man into Aso Rock.

“This same caliphate destroyed Odi community in Bayelsa State through Obasanjo, with no compensation or restitution till date. Pollution and oil spillage still blights Ogoni land and other communities in Biafraland without compensation.

“When APC regime removed Mathew Seiyefa from South South as director general of DSS and replaced him with a Fulani man, everybody kept quiet after a few days of usual noise making. That silence in the face of evil was what gave the cabal the impetus to remove Onnoghen.”