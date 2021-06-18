From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors under the auspices of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) said the party is waiting for President Muhammadu Buhari to approve the proposal for the conduct of its national convention.

Speaking to newsmen after the Forum’s meeting in Abuja, PGF Chairman, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, disclosed that after making input into the timetable and schedule of activities from the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, they can only wait for the approval of the president.

“We considered the timetable and we have made some inputs particularly to comply with the Electoral Law and the party’s constitution. Remember we (PGF) are just one organ of the party (though a very important organ) but we advised the Caretaker Committee to ensure they consult with all so that at the end of the day, the final output will be such that all party members will be happy.”

Asked if they considered a specific date, he said there was a proposal before the president and once he approves it, the National Caretaker Committee will announce the date.