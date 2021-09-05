From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and founder of Afe Babalola University Ado Ekiti, (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, have called for greater commitment from Nigerians in sustaining peace and unity of the country.

The duo made the submission in Ado Ekiti on Friday at a dinner organized in honour of members of the Alumni Association of the 3rd Regular Course of the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) led by former Senate President David Mark.

The NDA 3rd Regular Course alumni members including former military Governors Tunde Ogbeha, Col Raji Rasaki were in the state for the annual general meeting of the association.

Both Fayemi and Babalola spoke separately after their induction as honorary members of the Alumni Association. They agreed on the need for a new constitution that would strengthen the bond of unity, guarantee fairness and true federalism.

On his part, Governor Fayemi maintained that the unity of the country at this critical moment was worth standing for, adding that he believed in the possibility of a new and better Nigeria “if all would be committed to confronting the challenges that bedevil the country.”

He spoke further: “When you see the contributions made by the officers of this set, you will know that in spite of the challenges, the hills that we have traversed right from amalgamation, to independence, to civil war and now to democratization, you see possibility in a new Nigeria, a better Nigeria, a Nigeria that is responsive and responsible and that is dedicated to serving the people is certainly possible and it is ahead of us.

“All we need to do is commit ourselves to it as a journey and not as a destination. And on that journey we are going to confront difficulties but there are also going to be hope in those challenges and we are going to come out triumphantly, I am confident that Nigeria will triumph at the end of the day but we must speak truth to power.”

Also peaking, Aare Afe Babalola said one of the greatest challenges confronting the country was lack of discipline, stressing that indiscipline is at the root of all socio – political and economic challenges confronting the country.

“This country is on a precipice everybody knows that, we must ensure that we keep this country as one, let us have a new constitution similar to the one between 60 and 66, less modification and of course true federalism.”

Earlier, former Senate President and Chairman of the Association David Mark had commended Governor Fayemi for demonstrating strong commitment to governance through infrastructural development and implementation of policy and programmes for the betterment of the citizens.

