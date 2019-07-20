Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators (ICMC) Nigeria has said that the only solution to the clashes between farming communities and Fulani herdsmen in some parts of the country is dialogue and alternative dispute resolution.

The group said that it has trained over 7,000 people across Nigeria whose job it is to help in providing alternative to time wasting formal litigation.

Vice President (Public Communication and Strategy) Mr Uche Anioke, who stated this after the inauguration of the Onitsha branch of the Institute, said the body has operated in Nigeria for over 20 years, with 18 branches across the country.

According to him, “We have trained INEC to the extent that it now has its full directorate of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism with a director; we have trained NNPC staff; we have trained Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON); we have trained the Civil Defence… The institute is a ‘ministry of reconciliation’.

“The biggest business in this country is conflict, and conflicts grow on a daily basis… whether it is family, village, community, local government or state. It goes from conflict to crisis. We held ADR conference recently in Enugu and INEC had engaged us in resolving some political dispute; you may not hear about it unlike litigation.

“Conflict is inevitable, you can’t wish it away and you can’t abandon it; but it can be contained. Families can live together despite of their differences. Communities, Christians, Muslims, Igbo, Hausa, Yourba, Fulani herdsmen can live in one Nigeria; all need you need is to imbibe the tenets of alternative dispute resolution.

“The best way to resolve the herdsmen/farmers clashes is dialogue… As long as we are individuals we are bound to have differences, but we must be willing to live together, we must do away with ego, we must learn how to manage our emotions. The ADR system helps us to programmes ourselves in a manner that we can communicate to even our greatest enemies, ” Anioke stated.

The Vice Chairman of ICMC Onitsha branch, Chief Obiora Nzewi, in his response after the inauguration, said that it would put up a robust system to ensure that mediation and reconciliation takes a front burner in the social affairs of Onitsha and Anambra state at large.

“That will usher in peace. We want to move in and let people and government understand that when this permeates into the state, the peace we are talking about will come; and when it comes development follows, and before we realize it dividend of democracy will now be very free for all to enjoy,” Nzewi declared.

The executive members of the newly inaugurated ICMC Onitsha branch include: Chief FAR Obi-Okafor (Chairman), Chief Obiora Nzewi (Vice Chairman), Noel N. Udeoji (Secretary), Lauretta A. Ikwuka (Assist Secretary), Margret Oputa (Financial Secretary), Chisolum Okafor (Treasurer), Adaobinna Edozie (Org/welfare officer) and Chuka Okolie (PRO).