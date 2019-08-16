Only direct primary ‘ll safe APC from defeat–Moh’d Audu



Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant for Kogi state governorship election, Mohammed Abubakar Audu, has warned that only the party primary that reflects the will of the people will guarantee victory for APC in the state.

Mohammed, son of former governor of Kogi state late Prince Abubakar Audu noted that Governor Yahaya Bello is the most favoured in the history of the state.

Speaking when he purchased his expression of interest and nomination form at the APC Headquarters in Abuja, he alleged that no other governor in the past got what that the present governor has gotten in terms of revenue and assistance.

He equally expressed worries that despite the huge resource at the disposal of the current governor, he still remained the list performing governor or military administrator that had ever ruled the state.

Audu also warned that the only thing that would save the APC from the jaws of defeat from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (APC) was for the national leadership to conduct free, fair and credible primaries.

“APC leadership must allow the will of the people to prevail in the August primaries. If the APC does anything in the contrary, it will afford the PDP opportunity to take over the state. We all know that PDP takes advantage of bad political situation of other parties.

“Today in Kogi state, security is a problem because of the spate of kidnapping, armed robbery and pilfering that are at their peak. And one wonders why it is so. This is the most favoured administration in the history of Kogi state.

“The people who built the roads, the hospitals, the schools never got 40 per cent of the monthly allocation that this current administration gets and cumulatively they never got 20 per cent of the total amount of money this administration has received from the federation account. One will ordinarily expect Kogi state to be in for the best of times.

“I can assure that the president has Kogi state very close to his heart and that is why he ensures the state gets its fair share of financial incentives from the federal government to enable Kogi state to flourish something seems to have gone wrong.

“That is why we have come here today to tell you that we are offering ourselves for service to change the current administration in Kogi state to save the people from the jaws of defeat from the PDP.

“Behind us are the people, their will to survive, and also their strong will to change this government. I can assure you that we will ensure a landslide victory on November 16, if the will of the people is allowed to prevail on August 29 primary election. That is the only thing that will save our great party from the jaws of defeat.”

Reacting to the speculation that late Prince Abubakar Audu political supporters are aligning with other aspirants, he said: “We have not rented out Audu’s political franchise to anybody.”

On the number of late Audu’s family members in the race for the APC governorship ticket, the aspirant said that should not be a problem as the people would decide that. Reply Reply all Forward