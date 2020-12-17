By Chukwudi Nweje

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has reiterated his call for devolution of powers to the state governments.

He said devolution of power, especially fiscal devolution to states is a prerequisite if Nigeria hopes to catch-up with the more advanced nations of the world.

“We need to overhaul how revenues are allocated between the states and the federal government. Here I must state what for many of us may seem a novel idea. But this concept is one that has directed the fiscal policies of other nations for several decades. If we are to catch these other nations in development, it is prerequisite that we match them in the efficiency of governmental fiscal roles and operations regarding the national government and our sub-national political units.”

The former governor of Lagos State, however, said fiscal devolution should not be seen as a blank cheque to states, but rather a task for more responsibility to the people.

“The more revenue they get, the more they must do and the more they assume the responsibility to use that revenue wisely because the very fate of their people is at stake. As we call for more funds and power to devolve to the states, we must demand that state governments function appropriately. State government must meet the greater tasks given it. For state government to do so, requires that the political party in control is united in vision and disciplined in conduct. This call is beyond the ability of certain other political parties to fulfil. Thus, it is up to us”, he said.

He added contrary to insinuations that fiscal devolution of power to the states will not starve the Federal Government unless it makes myopic laws to hamstrung itself.

Tinubu, who spoke at the 3rd annual Abiola Ajimobi round-table, yesterday, where he presented the chairman’s remarks.

In his intervention, Ondo Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, advocated the emergence of a patriotic and pragmatic leader who is prepared to make sacrifices to fix the array of problems confronting the nation.

He said it would take a leader like Mandela who spent a single term in office to right the wrongs in the country and put it on a proper stead.

On the contentious issue of Nigeria federating units, Governor Akeredolu called for a clearer definition of the components of the nation’s federalism.

He said in as much as Nigeria is adopting the United States of America and Canadian presidential democracy, states in the country must of essence be the only federating unit without the local government councils.

Akeredolu who is the Chairman of Southwest Governors Forum equally spoke on devolution of powers for the states to function optimally for the well-being of their citizens.

The governor also called for a multilevel policing system so as to bring the issue of security closer to the sub-nationals.

He said the South West Security Network (SWSN) otherwise known as Amotekun, now domesticated in each state of the region, was an ingenious creation to address insecurity of lives and property in the region.