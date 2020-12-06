From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Christian Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (CPFN), a group within the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), yesterday submitted that only God can end insecurity in the country no matter the pressure or blame on President Muhammadu Buhari by the people.

They also said that insecurity that is happening to the nation was long foreseen by God, and as such the call for removal of the service chiefs is of no effect because only God can remove them at a time He so wishes.

The clerics stressed that those blaming President Buhari over insecurity were undermining the power of God to change every bad situation for the better.

Fielding questions from journalists during the induction service of the newly elected officers of the CPFN at the Apostolic Church, Abeokuta Street, Kaduna, Bishop Tinuoye Ademola of PFN bloc said as Christians they would not relent in praying for President Buhari to overcome insecurity in the country.

Bishop Ademola who is the General Overseer, Seed of God Ministry, added that prayers have become imperative because “no one can give peace except God. God is going to intervene in the matter of Nigeria sooner than later.”

He said further: “In Christendom, we have our own structure; I belong to PFN, so whatever PFN is saying on the state of the nation is what I am saying. No leader will like his house to be in disarray or to be divided. And I am saying what my leader has said because to us, President Muhammadu Buhari is doing his best, and he will not like to leave his country in crisis, so by 2023 there will be peace in Nigeria.”

In the same vein, the immediate past CPFN chairman, Kaduna State, Reverend James Olatunbosun said: “We cannot but continue to appreciate God for the insecurity and all other things in the country because nothing happens that God has not foreseen. Whether in individual or the nation’s life, whatever happens, God has already foreseen it. We should continue to pray and engage in dialogue for positive results.

“There is always time for everything; but some Nigerians are saying that the service chiefs should be removed. We should realise that without God being behind their stay, nobody can remove them. They remain in that positions according to the will of God, not human being’s will. If God’s time comes they will go.”