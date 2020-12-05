From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Clergymen from Christians Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (CPFN) as well as Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) on Saturday said that only God can end insecurity in the country no matter the pressure on President Muhammadu Buhari by the people.

They also said that the state of security in the country has been long foreseen by God and as such the call for the removal of the federal security service chiefs is of no effect because only God can remove them at a time He so wishes.

The clergymen believed that those who are blaming President Buhari for Nigeria’s security crisis are undermining the power of God to change every bad situation for the better.

Fielding questions from reporters during the induction service of the newly elected officers of the CPFN at the Apostolic Church, Abeokuta street, Kaduna, Bishop Tinuoye Ademola of the PFN bloc said as Christians they would not relent in praying for President Buhari to overcome the insecurity in the country.

Bishop Ademola, who is the General Overseer, Seed of God Ministry, added that prayers have become imperative because: ‘No one can give peace except God. God is going to intervene in the matter of Nigeria sooner than later.’

The Bishop stated: ‘In Christendom, we have own structure, I belong to PFN, so whatever PFN is saying on the state of the nation is what I am saying. No leader will like his house to be in disarray or to be divided. And I am saying what my leader has said because to us, President Muhammadu Buhari is doing his best, and he will not like to leave his country in crisis, so by 2023 there will be peace in Nigeria.

‘No one can give peace except God. God is going to intervene in the matter of Nigeria. Our duty as Christians is to pray for the President and we have been doing it. Nigeria as a whole is a point of kidnapping. May God give him the grace to end well.’

Also answering questions, the former CPFN Chairman, Kaduna State, Reverend James Olatunbosun, said: ‘We cannot but continue to appreciate God for the insecurity and all other things in the country because nothing happens that God has not foreseen. Whether in individual or the nation’s life, whatever happens, God has already foreseen it. We should continue to pray and engage in dialogue for positive results.

‘We should also stay away from hate speech because hate speech contributes to insecurity. I don’t think any leader, at whatever level would like to have his house divided. I think both the Kaduna State and Federal Government are willing and doing their best to finding solutions to insecurity.

“There is always time for everything; but some Nigerians are saying that the Service Chiefs. We should realise that without God being behind their stay, nobody can remove them. They remain in that positions according to the Will of God, not human being’s Will. If God’s time comes, they will go.’

Speaking on the effects of COVID-19 on church membership, Reverend Olatunbosun said: ‘There is no church in Nigeria that did not suffer the negative effects of COVID-19. Many people were affected economically and it therefore reduced their contributions to socio-economic activities both inside and outside the church.’

The newly-elected Kaduna State CPFN Chairman, Apostle Sasetu Sark, stated meanwhile: ‘I appreciate God for bringing me to this leadership position to serve the church and the people. By the grace of God I have taken the leadership challenge to do the Will of God. However, I appeal to members of my executive council to cooperate with me to make it easier for me to carry everybody along in this new endeavour.’