By Lukman Olabiyi

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has expressed his thanks to God for bringing him back to Nigeria safely, said God is the giver of life and He is the only one who can take it.

Tinubu who was full of emotion while speaking at a Welcome Back Prayer, organised the Lagos State Government praised God for His mercy and kindness on him.

The former Lagos governor has been out of the country in the last three months due to ill health.



Present at the gathering were wife of the governor Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat, his wife Oluremi, former Lagos Deputy Governor Mrs. Idiat Adebule, Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly Mudashiru Obasa, Senator Olamilekan Solomon, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos State, chapter among others.

In his brief speech after a prayer for him, said:” I am a little emotional but I am happy. God is the giver of life and He is the only one who can take it.