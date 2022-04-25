From Paul Osuyi and Joseph Obukata

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday, said he has left the choice of his successor to God.

He said he was not willing to lord himself over the people but allow the will of God to provide Deltans with a worthy choice as governor.

He spoke against the backdrop of high-wired politicking in the state over who among those that have indicated interest under the PDP platform he would anoint as his successor.

In recent weeks, the state has been immersed in a political crisis between the political bloc of former governor, Chief James Ibori and Governor Okowa over who produces the next governor of the state. Okowo is also alleged in some quarters of attempting to wage a vendetta against a senatorial district in the state in 2023.

The crisis is believed to have led to the recent endorsement and counter reactions as Urhobo apex social-cultural organisation, Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), threw its weight behind Chief David Edevbie, an ally of former governor Ibori against the speaker of the state House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori who is said to be the governor’s preferred candidate.

Edevbie’s endorsement by the Urhobo apex body was widely rejected by forces believed to be loyal to the governor’s political camp fuelling speculations that Okowa was not willing to shift ground for Ibori to produce the next governor in 2023.

But Okowa who spoke in Sapele during the 70th birthday anniversary thanksgiving service of Chief Oritsetimeyin Adams said the choice of his successor would not come by the wish of man, but the will of God.

“I thank the Church and our leaders for their consistent prayers for our dear state because it is not about us, men, but about what God wants. So, pray that whoever God wants will be governor, and may that person He wants emerge as governor for the good of Deltans,” he said.

In his sermon, Bishop of Oleh Diocese (Anglican Communion), Rt. Rev’d John Aruakpor, congratulated Adams for using his positions to attract development to his people.