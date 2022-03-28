From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has warned that only Igbo presidency in 2023 election is capable of guaranteeing the unity of the country.

Fielding questions from newsmen on the sidelines after the swearing in of the newly-constituted zonal and national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Abuja, yesterday, Ngige said he wants federal character principle, enshrined in Nigeria constitution to be respected.

The former Anambra State governor, who stormed the convention ground with no fewer than 10 brand new campaign vehicles, however, failed to confirm his readiness for the top position.

Asked his take on Igbo presidency and if he would be contesting, he said: “It is not a call that is out of place. I want Nigeria to be one country and I want the constitution of the country which says you do a federal reflection of constituents of the country in appointments, in positions in government at all levels, in agencies at all levels, to make people feel they belong, their loyalty and patriotism. It’s even in the preamble of the Nigerian constitution.

“As for whether I am contesting, I can tell you I am still consulting. You can see I consulted some people here now. I consulted the big and the small. In those vehicles are the small people I am consulting.”

On agitation that the South West geopolitical zone should not make attempt at presidency in 2023, he argued that desiring for political position is not out of place in a democracy.

On the crisis rocking the APC Anambara State chapter, he said: “There is no crisis in Anambra State APC. We have an executive in place there and that executive was shoved out by force and some of us say no. The opponents went to Court of Appeal and the Court of Appeal said no they should stay on their tenure. We are however watching the situation.”

