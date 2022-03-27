From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Nwabueze Ngige, has warned that only Igbo presidency in 2023 election is capable 9f guaranteeing the unity of the country.

Fielding questions from newsmen on the sidelines after the swearing in of the newly-constituted zonal and national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Abuja on Sunday, Ngige, said he wants federal character principle, enshrined in Nigeria Constitution, to be respected.

The former Anambra State governor, who stormed the convention ground with no fewer than 10 brand new campaign vehicles, however failed to confirm his readiness for the top position, quipped that; “I am still consulting.”

Asked his take on Igbo presidency and if he will be contesting, he replied: “It is not a call that is out of place. I want Nigeria to be one country and I want the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which says that you do a federal reflection of Constituents of the country in appointments, in positions in government at all levels, in agencies at all levels, to make people feel that they belong, their loyalty and patriotism. It’s even in the preamble of the Nigerian Constitution.” “As for whether I am constesting, I can tell you that I am still consulting.You can see, I consulted some people here now. I consulted the big and the small. In those vehicles are the small people I am consulting.” Equally responding to the agitation that the South West geopolitical zone should not make attempt at presidency in 2023, he argued that desiring for political position is not out of place in a democracy. Assuring however that the Southern political leaders will dialogue if the ticket is zoned to the South, he said: “this is democracy. I like the word you used that they are appealing to them. “Appealing is part of the discussions, dialogue and you can’t shut anybody out. So, if by our party mood, conventions and practice the presidency comes down to the South, then the Southern leaders will discuss. I am one of the southern leaders,” he said.

On the crisis rocking the APC Anambara State chapter, he said: “There is no crisis in Anambra State APC. We have an executive in place there and that executive was shoved out by force and some of us say no. The opponents went to Court of Appeal and the Court of Appeal said no they should stay on their tenure. We are however watching the situation.”

He also spoke about the party’s national convention, noting that; “it went very well and we congratulate those that emerged national leadership of the party. That is it and we will now focus on our next plan the presidential primaries, the governorhsip primaries, National Assembly primaries among others.”