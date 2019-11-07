Magnus Eze, Enugu

Vice Chancellor of Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), Prof. Luke Anike, has tasked intellectuals to rescue Nigeria from its current economic downturn.

Prof. Anike stated this at the maiden international conference of ESUT Business School, Enugu, with the theme: “Achieving political stability and sustainable development in Africa through economic diversification.”

Represented by Prof. Sam Ugwu, Anike noted that developed nations had always seen Africa as a continent where goods and serviced could be dumped.

He regretted that leadership in Africa was not inspiring enough to change the fortunes of the people positively, and assured that the university would continue to support intellectualism.

Prof. Anike described the theme of the conference as catchy, apt and timely and charged participants to proffer solutions which policy managers could use to resuscitate the economy of Africa. Prof. Stella Okunna of the Mass Communication Department of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka in a lecture on “Economic Developments in Nigeria: The Facts Beyond Propaganda”described Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) as the engine of any economy.

She said attempts by President Muhamadu Buhari to diversify the economy might fail to yield appreciable results without improvements in power generation and supply.

Prof. Okunna said there were several development indices not favorable to Nigeria, and urged the government to invest massively in agriculture and boost SMEs to create jobs for citizens.