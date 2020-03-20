Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The spiritual and traditional head of the Aborigine Ogboni Worldwide, Oba Olakisan Adetoyese, has stressed the need for the Federal Government to tackle the deadly coronavirus disease with traditional and spiritual means.

The head of the Ogboni Confraternity Worldwide stated this in a press statement made available to our reporter in Akure.

He said the disease was not an ordinary one and so demands a spiritual solution to send it packing, adding that such a terrible epidemic in the past had always been tackled through spiritual means even when there was no medical or scientific know-how.

He, therefore, offered to embark on spiritual activities to curb the disease in the country, just as he expressed his willingness to meet with some selected governors in the South West on ways to avert the spread of the disease.

Also, Oba Adetoyese expressed his readiness to appease to the gods through rituals in some selected cities within the South West region as a means of solving the epidemic.

He called on traditional rulers and other religious leaders especially Muslims and Christians to also embark on spiritual activities to curb the menace of Coronavirus ravaging the entire world.