Fred Itua, Abuja

Former President of the Senate, David Mark, has reminded those in authorities to ensure fairness in all their dealings as only justice and equity can promotes peace and unity.

Mark also urged Nigerians to use the period of the yuletide to pray for the peace and unity of the nation in order to overcome the myriads of socio-economic and political problems confronting the country.

Addressing Nigerian pilgrims to Jerusalem at St. Mulumba Catholic chaplaincy, Abuja before their departure to the Holy land yesterday, Mark told them to put Nigeria first saying “the nation needs divine intervention to conquer her problems.”

The former senate president said with prayers, commitment and honesty of purpose, Nigeria can surmount the present challenges. He also submitted that the problems are useful lessons for a greater future.

He counseled the pilgrims to be good ambassadors of Nigeria in the Holy land by obeying the laws of the host nation.

Mark reminded the pilgrims that going to Jerusalem is primarily a religious obligation and not an opportunity to engage in commerce or buying and selling.

He warned against absconding saying the consequences of such action could be unimaginable.

Earlier in his homily, Chaplain of St. Mulumba Catholic Chaplaincy, Rev. Fr. Innocent Jooji told the pilgrims to be guided by the rules of pilgrimage reiterating that “it is purely a religious experience to strengthen our faith in God.”