From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to Mail’s military junta transitional government plans to hold unto power for the next five years despite the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), insistence to limit the transition period to 18 months, saying at the end of the day only Malians can resolve the problems.

According to a statement Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari stated this when he received a Special Envoy from Col Assimi Goita, the Transitional President of Mali, promising that Nigeria would do her level best for the sister country, within the requirements of ECOWAS.

Col. Abdoulaye Maiga, Mali’s Minister of Territorial Administration and Decentralisation led a team, which briefed President Buhari on conclusions from the National Conference on State-Rebuilding, held in Bamako, December 27-30, 2021.

Responding to the comprehensive briefing, the president said ‘nobody could love Mali more than Malians themselves,’ counselling that everyone should work within the tenets of ECOWAS, in order to restore constitutional order to the West African country at the shortest possible time.

He said: ‘I am pleased you have briefed the ECOWAS Chairman too. Nigeria will work within ECOWAS limitations to assist Mali. Every country has its issues. We fought our own Civil War before, so we may not know the totality of the internal politics of each country. But we will make as much sacrifice as we can for Mali, within ECOWAS requirements.’

The Special Envoy expressed gratitude to Nigeria for support to his country in terms of bilateral relations, and for the help rendered to the ECOWAS Mediation Team, led by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He said the vision of Col. Goita was speedy return to democracy, adding that Mali wants to review laws guiding elections ‘and professionalise the process.’

In a related development, President Buhari was briefed about the oncoming special meeting of ECOWAS in Ghana on Sunday, to deliberate on the political situation in Mali.

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, who is the Head of the ECOWAS Mediation Team, gave the briefing in the State House, Abuja

President Buhari repeated his earlier avowal that whatever Nigeria would do on the Mali situation would be done within the ambit of ECOWAS.