From Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

President of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) Dr. Mujtaba Abubakar has said that for Nigeria to develop its economy exponentially, it would need more industrialists like Aliko Dangote.

Speaking to newsmen at the Abuja International Trade Fair, the President said the contribution of Mr. Dangote and his companies to the development of the Nigerian economy cannot be quantified.

Dangote is one of the major sponsors of the 16th Abuja International Trade Fair.

Companies under Dangote Group that are participating in the Trade Fair include Dangote Sugar Refinery, Dangote Cement, NASCON (Salt and Seasoning), and Dangote Fertilizer, among others.

“Dangote is one of the foremost business groups on the African continent. We take our relationship with them very seriously. In this Trade Fair, Dangote pavilion is the biggest,” he said.

According to Dr. Mujtaba, both the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and the Dangote Group share a common interest in the development of commerce and the industrialization of Nigeria.

He added: “Light attracts light. Dangote Group is growing and the Abuja Chamber is growing.”

He said the theme for this year is on trade liberalization in Africa as enshrined in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA), saying Nigeria, as Africa’s superpower must leverage its advantages and develop its local products for export to other African countries.

He said other African and Asian countries are also participating.

A statement from the Dangote Group’s Chief Branding and Communication Officer Anthony Chiejina said the Trade Fair offers Nigerians the opportunity to patronize the newly introduced Dangote Fertilizer and other innovative products of the company.

The statement said the participation of the Group was part of the strategic move to grow market share and expand customer reach.

The Dangote Group holds its Special Day on Wednesday October 6, 2021.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.