By Steve Agbota

The shipping arm of the Nigerian Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG), the Nigeria Ship Management Limited yesterday said that it is only Nigerian seafarers that pay tax globally.

The Fleet Manager, NSML, Hambali Yusuf, disclosed this in Lagos at an annual conference with the themed: “NLNG Vessels Movement and Challenges organised by the Shipping Correspondents Association of Nigeria (SCAN) in collaboration with NLNG, said that Nigeria is losing so many seafarers to foreign countries due to tax issue, adding that in India, there are exceptions to tax payments for seafarers.

He explained: “In India, if you are not in the country for 7 months, you won’t pay any tax. But in Nigeria, if you are not around for a whole year, you are still going to pay taxes and you know the tax are graded depending on your grade.

“If you are a seafarer, and you see where you can go and be paid fully without tax being deducted, won’t you like to go there?”

According to him, there is a need for advocacy to let the government know how these things are done outside the country.

“There needs to be advocacy to let the government know what is obtainable elsewhere. Some international seafarers don’t border for pensions,” he said.

Earlier in his opening address, Managing Director, NSML, Abdulkadir Ahmed, said company is vigorously implementing the Seafarers Continuous Development Program (SCDP), in conjunction with NIMASA, to ensure development and continuous supply of certified, competent, and qualified Nigerian seafarers

According to him, the over 107 Nigerians have successfully completed their training under the Maritime Centre of Excellence (MCoE). Ahmed said the NLNG Bonny terminal has recently been certified by the Port Environmental Review System (PERS), as the only port in Sub-Sahara Africa that complied with the requirements of leading environmental management practices. He noted that this was made possible because of the proactive nature of the NSML Terminal management team. He said: “the the company has future-proof the business through the continuous training, upskilling and development of its employees to enhance their capacity and ensure they are not only up to date but also ensure they, and the company, are ready and able to adopt and adapt to the changing technological landscape.”

Earlier, the President of SCAN, Mr Eugene Agha, said that gas was not only the future of global energy exploration and usage but also Nigeria’s huge source of revenue and employment.

“The changing trends in the global energy sector demands a corresponding improvement and updating of the knowledge and skills of the media practitioners. This will help them to continually avail stakeholders the opportunities and risks inherent in this sector, which can attract more enabling legislation to reposition the sector, tackle challenges and pull healthier competition and more gains,” he said.