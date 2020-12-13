What was it like growing up? Was it your father that influenced what you have become?

I had a very exciting youthful life. My dad, Gabriel Ayoola Awe is late. There are some things you unintentionally and unconsciously imbibe from your father, and as you progress in life you see yourself manifesting those things. My dad had several companies in Nigeria. At a time, he was the sole importer of screw driver in the country and everybody was practically buying screw drivers from him. I was so passionate about becoming a lawyer. If I look back today, there are so many things I got from him. Like my father, I’m a serial entrepreneur. Lately, sometimes when I play Ebenezer Obey’s music, I see myself singing along. I ask myself, when did I ever have the time to memorise this song? I never thought of it. But you see, I would wake up in the morning, and my father would be playing Obey and singing the song. The thing would register in your head and start resonating. One other thing I admired about him is that a lot of the fathers of my friends were working in corporate environment and by 6.00am, their dads would already be out to work and my dad was still at home. Around9.00to10am,you would see him just coming out majestically out of the house, and the driver was already waiting in his uniform. My dad would get into his car and they would drive off. I used to admire the peace that the man exuded. He could stay at home that long in the morning while other parents were already at work at 6.30m. My dad was extremely tough. We named him Ghadaffi, he was a disciplinarian. That discipline has helped all of his children. I’m from a polygamous family and my father had many children. You hardly find any of us in any illegal business or immoral stuffs because we always remember the son of who we are. Growing up was exciting. I started school in Surulere Baptist School. It was bought over by Birch Freeman High School. Let me tell you how much my dad loved education. When Jakande came in and changed all schools to public schools, when we started having school 1, school 2, he personally felt that he could not afford to leave his kids in such environment, where there was overcrowding, he took all of us and relocated us to the Eastern part of the country, to school. I attended Government College, Owerri, along some of my younger brothers. Some of my younger ones schooled at Ihioma Girls, Orlu and others in Bishop Shanahan College, also in Orlu. He did that Just to take us away from the free education. He took my much younger siblings to Ilesha, my home town to attend school. That was how much my dad loved education and he preferred his children get the best. Then I went to Nnamdi Azikiwe University for my Law degree and later went to Law School.