Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri has said tonly the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) can rescue Nigeria from its present state of insecurity and economic woes.

Diri, who described the presidency as a sacred office, said the party has been repositioned to ensure it wins the presidency in the 2023 general election.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted him as saying that the PDP was the only party with the pedigree to give Nigerians hope and a sense of direction.

“The presidency is one sacred office and we must do everything to protect it and ensure that our party clinches victory at the 2023 general polls.

“The number one thing for our party is our unity. Second is who becomes president. We have a capable national chairman that can steer us back to power come 2023.”

Commending Governor Wike for demonstrating leadership and purposeful governance, the governor stressed that states in the Niger Delta needed to unite more to tackle their common challenges, particularly in the areas of environmental pollution and underdevelopment.

“Bayelsa and Rivers states are brothers and sisters historically and culturally and if anyone is trying to divide us, we must come against them.

“I call on Ijaw leaders to come together and resolve whatever issues we may have amicably. Within a family, we will always have issues but that should not remove our brotherliness,” Diri said.

He stressed the need for more consultations between him and his Rivers counterpart towards strengthening their bond of unity.

Diri also commended Wike for his role in ensuring the repositioning of the PDP, describing him as s committed party man.

The Rivers governor was accompanied on the visit by a high-powered delegation that included a former Rivers governor, Chief Celestine Omehia, two former Deputy Speakers of the House of Representatives, Austin Opara and Prince Chibudom Nwuche as well as a former Minister of Transport, Chief Abiye Sekibo.