From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, and his Delta State counterpart, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, have expressed optimism that when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) return to power in 2023, it would pull the country from collapse.

Wike and Okowa hinged their hope on the proven ability of the PDP to improve the living condition of Nigerians which has diminished under the incumbent All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government.

Governor Wike while addressing delegates at the PDP South-South zonal congress held in Port Harcourt yesterday, said Nigerians were yearning to return the party to power in 2023.

He said everything has been done to ensure that the PDP zonal congress held without hitches.

Wike expressed: “The hope of this party in this country is the South-South zone. Since 1999, that has been the case and it has never changed, and by the grace of God it will not change”.

He continued: “Let us conduct ourselves to show that PDP is different from all other political associations. And that, of course, will show we are more committed, we mean well and are waiting by the grace of God to take over power in 2023”.

Similarly, Delta State Governor, Senator Okowa, said the PDP has a bright prospect to return to power in 2023.

Governor Okowa maintained that Nigeria was much better under PDP rule than the APC.

He declared that the PDP would pull back the country from the brink and Nigerians will be better for it.

The Delta State governor said the South-South zone dominated by the PDP, will continue to be a voice in national politics.

He urged delegates and members of the party to collectively work together, because in that unity, the zone would be able to make strong impact in the nation.

Okowa expressed: “We thank God that we are gathered here once again as a zone, as a party and we thank God because you know when the South-South zone of the People’s Democratic Party speaks, we speak with one voice.

“And being the strength of our party and the South-South being the strength of our nation, Nigeria, we cannot, but continue to give glory to God because God has brought us together and as long as we stay united and strong, we will be continually respected in this nation”.

He said going forward into the future, the South-South zone of the PDP will continue to remain strong, united and the leadership will continue to give direction that would help to rebuild the party and to take back country.

Governor Okowa reassured the zonal leadership of that party that the South-South governors will work in close relationship with them to strengthen the state chapters of the party.

The PDP National Legal Adviser, Emmanuel Enoidem, moved a motion for the dissolution of the zonal executive led by acting zonal chairman, Dan Orbih. The motion was seconded by Senator Aisagbonriodion Urhoghide, who represents Edo South in the Senate.

Also present at the zonal congress were: the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki; Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri and the Deputy Governor of Akwa-Ibom State, Mr. Moses Ekpo, who represented Governor Udom Emmanuel.