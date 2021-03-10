From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike and his Delta counterpart, Ifeanyi Okowa, have expressed optimism that when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) return to power in 2023, it will pull the country from collapse.

Wike and Okowa hinged their hope on the ability of the PDP to improve the living condition of Nigerians which, they said, has allegedly diminished under the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government.

Governor Wike while addressing delegates at the PDP South South zonal congress in Port Harcourt, yesterday, said Nigerians were yearning to return the party to power in 2023.

He said everything has been done to ensuret the PDP zonal congress held without hitches.

“The hope of this party in this country is the South South zone. Since 1999, that has been the case and it has never changed, and by the grace of God it will not change.

“Let us conduct ourselves to show PDP is different from all other political associations. And that, of course, will show we are more committed, we mean well and are waiting by the grace of God to take over power in 2023,” Wike said.

Similarly, Governor Okowa said the PDP has a bright prospect to return to power in 2023.

He said the South South zone, dominated by the PDP, will continue to be a voice in national politics.

He urged delegates and members of the party to collectively work together, because in that unity, the zone would be able to make strong impact in the nation.

“We thank God, we are gathered here once again as a zone, as a party and we thank God because you know when PDP South South zone speaks, we speak with one voice.

“And being the strength of our party and the South South being the strength of our nation, Nigeria, we cannot, but continue to give glory to God because God has brought us together and as long as we stay united and strong, we will be continually respected in this nation.”

He said going forward into the future, the South South of the PDP will continue to remain strong, united and the leadership will continue to give direction that would help to rebuild the party and to take back the country.

Governor Okowa reassured the zonal leadership of the party that the South South governors will work with them to strengthen the state chapters of the party.

The PDP National Legal Adviser, Emmanuel Enoidem, moved a motion for the dissolution of the zonal executive, led by acting zonal chairman, Dan Orbih.

The motion was seconded by Aisagbonriodion Urhoghide, who represents Edo South in the Senate.