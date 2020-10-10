Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) and Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Northern Nigeria, Rev. Yakubu Pam said peaceful coexistence is what the country needs to make rapid progress.

He noted that the younger generation needs to emulate the way of life and learned from the wisdom of Nigerian leaders who have stood for peace and unity of the country throughout their life.

Rev. Pam disclosed this on Saturday when he paid a condolence visit to the family of late Da. P D Pwajok and late Da. Sen Luka Gwom, who are business men, season technocrats and educationists from Plateau State.

He said Da. Pwajok and Late Luka Gwom stood for peace and justice throughout their life before their transformation to the great beyond.

Rev. Pam condemned the recent killings in Wereng Village of Riyom Local Government Area where 6 persons perished and advised the people not to allowed violence to be a clog in the wheel of development in Plateau and Nigeria.

He encouraged Nigerians to be Ambassadors of peace and support President Muhammadu Buhari’s fight against insecurity and corruption.

He called for support to President Muhammadu Buhari and Plateau State Governor and Chairman, Northern Goovernors Forum Simon Lalong for speedy development in the North and Nigeria.