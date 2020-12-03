From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Founder of the Customary Government of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra Nigeria (IPOB)/the Movement of Biafrans in Nigeria (MOBIN), Emeka Emekesiri, has said only restructuring of Nigeria on the bases of devolution of power can save the country from disintegration.

He told newsmen in Enugu, yesterday, that to achieve Biafra; the advocates must dialogue with the world powers starting from Britain, USA and China because they would always want to protect their investments in Nigeria.

He disclosed the group had, in 2018, opened discussion with Britain but they had maintained they wanted Nigeria to remain as one country.

He, however, said the group was already making some progress as the British authorities were not opposed to Nigeria adopting ‘the British model’.

Emekesiri, who also disclosed that MOBIN has submitted a memorandum to the Senate on devolution of power, added that the only law that could guarantee peace and good governance in Nigeria was devolution of power.

“In the memorandum, we accepted that Nigeria should remain one, but that the model as it is in Britain, let it be also in Nigeria. The Britain is four nations in one, in Nigeria, we want six in one and that is the South East, the South South, the South West, the North Central, the North West and the North East, that the six geopolitical regions shall now become six nations in one Nigeria and every nation will govern itself in one Nigeria; control your resources, develop at your own pace and we pay an agreed percentage tax to the centre.

“That is the issue of devolution of power or regional government or restructuring that we are talking about now. The politicians call it restructuring, but we, the Biafra activists, are calling it devolution of power to the regions.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo raised this issue on June 28 2012 and sent it to the National Assembly, Nigeria Government sat on it and refused to implement it and said it will never restructure.

“However, our meeting with the British government paid off and I was not surprised few months ago when I saw a notice from the Senate that it wanted to amend the Nigeria constitution and in the list, item two talked about restructuring and devolution of powers which is our prayer seven in our originating summons already in court. But without prejudice, we prepared our memorandum and filed it with the Senate.

“So, the Biafra memorandum for devolution of power to regions is currently with the Senate. So, any moment from now, when the hearing begins, we shall go for the public hearing and defend our proposal. This is the first time in the history of Biafra struggle that the Biafra memorandum has been officially submitted to the Nigerian National Assembly.”