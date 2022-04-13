From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Youth Wing Christian Association Of Nigeria (YOWICAN) has called for the urgent need to end the growing state of insecurity, warning that this may affect the smooth conduct of the 2023 general elections and cause much harm to the nation.

The group further called on the government and Security Agencies to approach all persons who have made statements and assertions claiming to know the bandits, terrorists and criminals, their camps or hideouts, to come and assist in fishing them out.

YOWICAN insisted that only God’s intervention can salvage the country’s situation through prayers.

In a communique jointly signed by its National Chairman Belusochukwu Bako

and National Secretary, Adashu Elijah on Wednesday, YOWICAN asserted that the rotation of the office of the President of the will promote unity and concord, and as such the emergence of a Christian/Christian Ticket or a Muslim/Muslim Ticket come 2023 will not be a true expression of equity, fairness and justice for Nigeria and Nigerians.

Speaking further, the association said, “Despite the efforts so far made in combating crime, YOWICAN observes the urgent need to curb the rising wave of attacks, killings, destruction of lives, properties, farmlands and livelihood of innocent citizens within the Northern states, specifically within Christian communities. If this malady is not checked, there is every likelihood that farming and economic activities will be crippled in 2022 farming season , affect the smooth conduct of the 2023 general elections and do so much harm to our nation.

“We are law abiding citizens of this nation and will not take laws into our hands. But we will commit all the challenges we are facing, all the problems into God’s hands. It is only God that can interfere in this matter. It is only God that can find a solution. It is not human. It is not by carrying arms or by protesting but God will be able to arrest the situation with our prayers and.

“That YOWICAN shall embark on the updating of the existing data base of Christian Youths across Nigeria; and continue to collaborate and work in concert with all stakeholders towards a robust sensitization of our people on the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) with the aim of ensuring that all eligible youths procure their Permanent Voters Card (PVC).

“YOWICAN asserts that rotation of the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will promote unity and concord, asuch the emergence of a Christian/Christian Ticket or a Muslim/Muslim Ticket come 2023 will NOT be a true expression of equity, fairness and justice for Nigeria and Nigerians. YOWICAN commits to take her message to the grassroots and awaken her structures down to the wards/units, for the actualization of this 2023 divine agenda.

“That YOWICAN national leadership shall embark on a tour of the 36 states and the FCT, for the purpose of a prayer crusade seeking God’s intervention over the bleeding state and anarchy in Nigeria.

“YOWICAN condemns in totality all shades of domestic violence. As we mourn the untimely death of Minister Osinachi Nwachukwu, we call on all persons being held captive in abusive relationships to speak out and seek help without further delay, even now that the leadership of YOWICAN have opened their doors to receive such complaints and act on them.

“YOWICAN recognizes that all the controversies over the issue of HIJAB are currently before the Court of Law, while we express confidence in our justice system in resolving these matters, we believe that the matter will end in praise.

“Finally, YOWICAN demands the immediate release of all abductees and particularly the passengers onboard the ill-fated Kaduna-Abuja Train, who have been in captivity. We urge the Federal and Kaduna State Government to expedite action towards their release.” The communique read.