From Fred Itua, Abuja

Lecturers in the Department of Crop Science, Ambrose Ali University, Edo State, Omoregie Anthony and Nwajei, S.E., have called on relevant agencies to support ranching as solution to the crisis between herders and farmers.

In a paper presented recently, entitled, ‘Herdsmen- Croppers Interaction: A Partnership Turned Conflict,’ they supported the decisions of Samuel Ortom of Benue State and Rotimi Akerodolu of Ondo on open grazing.

According to them, State governors should enforce laws pertaining to grazing in the interest of improved livestock production and the security of life and property of Nigerians.

They noted: “The various options, and the factors to consider in formulating and legislating on policy directions for pastoral system in Nigeria has been dealt with (Omoregie, 2015). However, the place of Ranching is worthy of re-mentioning here.

“The introduction of Ranching represents a stronger exclusiveness of land use, not only designating a specific area for livestock production but also places the land under one management.

“Consequently, it is expected that resources will be used more “rationally” (Bayers et al., 1987).

“This option has been advocated by rational and non- politically minded researchers and even non – researchers as a mean of raising livestock productivity and the removal of the attendant short comings of open grazing system.

“Thus far, those in-charge of policies are ground stranding rather than do the needful.

“Grazing reserves would appear to also be an alternative. However, in view of the socio – political and historical antecedents, and the expansionist tendencies of the herders’ ethnic group, the option of creating Ranches, grazing reserves in whatever name cannot be accepted in some of the political zones in the country.

“We agree with their fears! Consequently, any Ranches or Grazing Reserves to be established must be in the zones of the herders, since agriculture is a private business to the practitioners.

Time is a changer.

“There is a close relationship between time and technology. Advances in production systems are time and environment-dependent. Consequently, the time has come for us to change the age – long low-productive livestock production system.

“Policy making and the makers are important in deploying research results. Production techniques or technology deployment and implementation are determined by policy makers who may not be versed in technical matters.

“It is my opinion that the policy makers and implementers of Agricultural policies are responsible for the present lacuna in livestock production, particularly in Grassland and pasture development strategies.

“The large majority of cattle and sheep are kept by Fulani herders whose main livelihood depend on grazing animals across the various agro-ecological zones of Nigeria. In the same vein, the pre-occupation of those who are engaged in agricultural production in the south are involved in arable crop production for their livelihood.

“The pastoralists of the semiarid and sub-humid zones have increasingly migrated to the humid zone of the south; leading to a rise in the activities of the herders and their animals, particularly, in some negative non – agricultural activities which have pitched them against their southern croppers.

“The earlier cordial relationship between the croppers and the herders has broken down to a crisis point which is threatening the corporate existence of Nigeria.

“Consequently, it is being canvassed that the bone of contention, open grazing, should be replaced with the more productive production system of ranching.

“The various laws that have been passed by the various state Governors across the country, banning opening grazing, is hereby supported.

“Efforts should be made to enforce them in the interest of improved livestock production and the security of life and property of Nigerians.”