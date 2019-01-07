“The current system is not working and will not work until there is genuine restructuring of the system. That is the truth.” Tope Adeboboye Between Wednesday, January 9 and Sunday, January 13, Lagos will be a beehive of activities. Several eminent Nigerians, including Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, are expected in Lagos as the 15th Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Adams, celebrates the first anniversary of his installation. Alaafin and the Oyo empire On Saturday, January 13 last year, Oyo, the capital of the old Oyo Empire, was agog as the Alaafin crowned Adams as the supreme war chief for the Yoruba race. The event attracted scores of eminent personalities from Nigeria, Europe, North America and Asia. In attendance were serving and past state governors, senators, members of the House of Representatives, past and serving state lawmakers, commissioners, clerics and hundreds of Yoruba Obas from Nigeria and Benin Republic. At an encounter at the weekend, Aare Adams said the past year had been challenging,

with killer herdsmen spreading their menace to some parts of Yorubaland. “When you take a title, it takes as many as two to three years for you to settle down, no matter how small such a title is. You could then imagine what it is like to hold such a revered title as the Aare Onakakanfo. People expect so much from you. You know the last two holders of the title – Aare Ladoke Akintola and Aare MKO Abiola. So many people would want to compare Aare Gani Adams to those two leaders. But it’s been an honour to serve the Yoruba race in the past year,” he said. He explained that the anniversary would feature a line-up of activities, including the presentation of two books and the installation of members of the Aare Onakakanfo council. “That had been the standard over the years,” he said. “If you look into history, all the past Aare Onakakanfos, except Akintola and Abiola, had their council of chiefs. That was the situation over many centuries, so I’m not doing anything new.” He explained that the wearer of the Kakanfo crown should have some knowledge of goings-on in all parts of Yorubaland, informing that the chiefs that would constitute the council are usually the eyes and noses of the Aare in other parts of Yorubaland.

“Even when the opinion of the Aare Onakakanfo is sought, sometimes the council might need to agree on what the Aare would say, because the Aare Onakakanfo cannot afford to be flippant. We’re also trying to constitute the Aare Advisory Council, which will comprise elderly Yorubamen and women who will advise the Aare Onakakanfo on several issues.” He said all he had done in the past 25 years had been the promotion of Yoruba culture and ethos and his present office had given him a better platform to continue treading that path. Since his installation, how has his relationship with Yoruba traditional rulers been? “Cordial, very cordial,” he replied. He recalled that, at his coronation, at least 783 Obas were in attendance, including