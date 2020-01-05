Vincent Kalu

The National President of Igbo Youth Movement, Eliot Ugochuwu Uko has warned that the country is living on borrowed time.

In an interview with Sunday Sun, Uko, who is also the national secretary of Eastern Mandate Union, stated that only restructuring of Nigeria will save the country from extinction.

According to him, 2020 provides a wonderful opportunity for the leadership and political elite to rise up and do the needful urgently; to begin the process of reconstructing the polity in order to whittle down excess power from the centre and devolve same to the federating units via a new people’s constitution.

He said: “ A partisan, respectable committee of eminent and patriotic leaders should be raised now to begin the process of a holistic restructuring of the polity. We have pretended for too long that this military decree 24 of 1999,a.k.a, 1999 constitution, can sustain, unite and grow Nigeria.

“ We have lied to ourselves for much too long, consistently resisting the truth, in preference to falsehood, is a dangerous and unhelpful response to the stark reality facing us as a country.