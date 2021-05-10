From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom and the Paramount Ruler of the Tiv Nation, the Tor Tiv, HRM, Professor James Ayatse, have said that the only solution to the insecurity problem plaguing Nigeria is God.

The Benue leaders called on all Nigerians of goodwill to go to God in prayers for the country’s restoration to avert the ominous signs of disaster hanging over Nigeria.

Speaking at a prayer meeting organized by the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN at the Glory of His Majesty Church in Makurdi at weekend the two leaders expressed excitement that the church had decided to pray.

The programme, which was anchored by the Vice President of PFN (North Central), Prophet Isa El-Buba, has Christians from across the 23 local government areas of the state in attendance.

Governor Ortom, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Terwase Orbunde, lamented that there is trouble in the land opining that the responsibility of praying for the country rests on the shoulders of God’s children.

‘You are at the right place at this point in time. The onus of prayer rests on the shoulders of God’s children and in obedience to the word of God. There is trouble and pestilence in the land and the bible enjoines us that when we pray, He would hear us,’ he said.

On his part, the Tor Tiv who stressed the need for everyone to put aside all the bickering and rebellion and work together with everybody obeying instruction.said only then will God visit the country.

‘I am excited to be here because I believe that prayer is what we need in moments like this. At different levels of government and of leadership, so much had been done about the security of the country but what I can see is that the only way out is God.

‘When you turn from your evil ways, God uses the same word that I have also repented. God wants to do something but there is a part we must play. Talk more to God than social media and you will see what God will do. God has a program for Nigeria and no human being can stop it.

‘That’s why I am happy that the Holy spirit has put the church to pray for with God nothing is impossible and whatever God cannot do does not exist. This is the path where our solution lies. Not in chariots, not in horses but with God.’