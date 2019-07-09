Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Tuesday disclosed that only technocrats and experts in various fields would be appointed into his cabinet this second tenure.

Ortom who disclosed this while addressing members of the People Democratic Party (PDP) at an enlarged caucus meeting at the Government House in Makurdi, the state capital, appealed to members of the party to allow him appoint his commissioners to enable him check on them periodically with a view to putting them on their toes to perform their functions.

He however urged chairmen and officials of the party at the local government levels to liaise with stakeholders to produce proper and fit persons with requisites credentials and experience to form his cabinet towards galvanising the machinery of government.

Governor Ortom also called on the people of Benue to hold him responsible for the performances of all those who will emerge as members of his cabinet threatened to sack any of them who fails to perform.

Ortom who noted that since he no longer has any godfather, he will not allow anyone to mess him up anymore promised to work with 15 commissioners consisting of five from each of the three senatorial zones, 23 Special Advisers; one from each Local government and three Senior Special Assistants from each local government including one woman and one youth.

Ortom also revealed that he is working out modalities to tackle the challenges that have been plaguing the state in the last one year even as he called for support, cooperation of the party and the people of the state.

He therefore advised those that will be appointed to be mindful that it is a call to service and not an opportunity for self aggrandizement.

“This tenure, we want to deliver on campaign promises. I do not want too much talk but action.”

While also calling for much commitment from would be appointees,the governor posited that even if he is only able to implement 50 percent of the recommendations of the transition committee, Benue will be out of the woods.

In a remark, senator representing Benue South Senatorial District, (Zone C), Comrade Abba Moro said the meeting was timely as it would enable members to make inputs into the governance process.

He urged member to eschew sentiments in their nomination and scrutinize to get the right people to move the state forward.

Also speaking, chairman of he PDP in the state, Sir John Ngbede thanked the governor for calling the meeting even as he pledged total support to his administration.