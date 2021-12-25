By Sunday Ani, Lagos

Federal James Faleke (APC – Ikeja) has described the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the only Nigerian who has what it takes to fix Nigeria.

Faleke made the statement earlier today, December 25, at his Ikeja residence, while speaking with newsmen on the occasion of his 62nd birthday and Christmas celebration.

He noted that Tinubu would definitely take Nigeria out of its current economic and security woes to Eldorado if Nigerians give him the chance in 2023.

‘I want to thank the people of Ikeja and my national leader, Sen Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who have given me the opportunity to represent Ikeja federal constituency for the third time. Nobody has ever represented this constituency for two terms before me, so I am, indeed, lucky,’ he said.

‘We are praying for him that in 2023, whether direct or no direct primaries, he would win and replica in Nigeria what he has done in Lagos

‘He is the only one with the capacity, leadership acumen, and dexterity to fix this country as it is today. And by the special grace of God, he will get there.

‘He has done it in Lagos, and he can replicate it in the entire country. Look at most of the things he did in Lagos, they are now being copied everywhere in Nigeria.

‘The independent power project he wanted to undertake then which was frustrated by the then Federal Government is now being copied.

‘Meanwhile, if they had allowed him to do that, most of the companies in my constituency, like Dunlop, Nigerite and others that left due to power problem would have remained, providing employment for my constituents and Nigerians in general.’

Faleke, who expressed gratitude to God for his achievements at 62, also thanked his constituents and party leaders for their unalloyed support, while wishing them a Merry Christmas and prosperous 2022.