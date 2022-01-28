By Joe Apu

Outgoing President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF, Ahmadu Musa Kida has stated that only unity among basketball stakeholders can guarantee the future of Nigerian clubs in Africa and beyond.

Kida, while speaking ahead of the elective congress of the NBBF slated for Benin, Edo State on January 31, 2022 noted that Nigerian clubs can dominate basketball in Africa if all stakeholders can come together and play their part in ensuring a robust domestic league.

Kida, who has presided over the most successful dispensation as the NBBF President is confident that the international achievement can also be replicated on the domestic scene.

“We found it difficult to operate in a very convoluted environment where we were hampered by various legal injunctions. The issues we had were internally inflicted by people who paraded themselves as lovers of the game and stakeholders.

“With the immense potential and human capital at the country’s disposal, Nigeria has still found it difficult to establish her dominance at the continental stage.