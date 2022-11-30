By Vera Wisdom-Bassey

It was all joy as the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, held her 67th Annual Convention at Ajebo, Ogun State.

The programme witnessed the presence of important dignitaries, such as the Ogun State Governor Mr. Dapo Abiodun, Chiefs, Commissioners and others.

It also witnessed the appointment of new key national officers into the organisation’s board, National Executive Council (NEC), elevation of 86 pastors to the status of Reverend, senior pastors.

However, the week-long programme witnessed ministrations from Bishop Wale Oke, the President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and Dr Paul Enenche of the Dunamis Church.

The Ogun State Governor Mr Dapo Abiodun who was a guest at the 67th Annual Convention of the Church called on Nigerians to be united during the forthcoming election and continue to pray for the steadfastness and unity in the country.

Delivering his good will message, Abiodun called on Christian leaders in Nigeria to use their office as men of God to promote the unity of Nigeria for the benefits of the country and its citizens. According to him, Nigeria is going through security challenges now such as terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, cultism, among others, but added that these problems were surmountable.

The one week programme was held at the Church National Camp Ground Ajebo with the theme “Encounter with The Supernatural” with the text taken from Gen. 32 verses 28-30.

The Governor admonished worshippers that, “Our churches must come alive and play their important roles, even, as our societies are afflicted with all manners of ills ranging from insurgency, kidnapping, cultism, banditry, sexual assaults and a host of others.

“The role of the church, as the conscience of the nation, is an age-long fact, which has become the guiding light for any society that desires development.

“It is, therefore, imperative that the love of God be extended to all, while people are implored to eschew bitterness.

He also urged the church to preach against moral decadence in order to correct the ills in the society, especially as the church is an organ of socialisation, which is ever relevant in propagating moral ethics in the society.

Mr Abiodun urged parents and guardians to properly monitor their wards against being an instrument of violence in the hands of the politicians in the forthcoming 2023 general elections, “For this reason, the church is enjoined to work harder in its responsibility by condemning the use of violence by individuals or groups to seek redress,”.

In his sermon, the General Overseer Reverend Sam Aboyeji, spoke on the five keys for the congregations to “Sustain and Retain their Encounter”, which are Never listen to yourself; React immediately to what God tell you; Remove every obstacles; Take away every obstacles including his garment; finally what do you want him to do for you.

He also called on political office holders in the country to hand over the challenges of Nigeria to God for divine encounter. He encouraged Nigerians to always speak positive things that would unite Nigeria together.

The general overseer expressed his gratitude to the Governor of Ogun and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, for their joint efforts in ensuring that there was adequate security of lives and property on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway throughout the period of the convention, while he specifically thanked Mr Abiodun, for honouring the invitation, saying that he was the first governor in the state to attend the programme in their camp ground.