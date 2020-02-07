A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sir Marc Wabara, has identified unity as the strongest element needed to deliver Abia State to the party in 2023.

He said it would be difficult for any organisation to make meaningful progress when some of its members are working at cross purposes, adding that all the APC needed in Abia State was to resist the anti-progressive characters ranging from clannishness, greed to selfishness that were witnessed in the party during the last general elections, to upstage the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), that has not been people-oriented in its policies and programmes in the state.

Speaking with newsmen, Wabara highlighted the fact that the absence of unity of purpose affected the APC negatively during the 2019 election, stressing that there was an urgent need for the party leadership in the state to enthrone discipline to regain the confidence of many party faithfuls.

He decried the fact that the PDP administration in Abia State has only succeeded in weakening its civil service and reducing workers to a people without hope for tomorrow.

Wabara regretted the slow pace of development in the state, pointing out that if internally revenue generating structures were put in place, the state would be in a very good position to deliver the dividends of democracy to its citizens.