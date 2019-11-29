Henry Uche

Economic experts have posited that only viable and flourishing Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) can fix Nigeria’s suffocating economy and determine the future of its sustainability.

They also advocated concerted efforts by the three organs of government to give visible support to SMEs in their respective jurisdictions for them to thrive since no country can survive without supporting viable SMEs.

Speaking at SMEs conference put together by Businessnewscorp in Lagos yesterday, with the theme, “The Future of SME Banking in Nigeria”, the CEO of Global Analytics Ltd, Tope Fasua, said though access to credit for SMEs has always been very disturbing, however, SMEs and financial institutions need to prepare themselves for the near future challenges and disruptions coming as a result of Globalization and technology advancement.

Fasua maintained that the Future of SMEs banking is dependent on the amount of Convenience customers and consumers of tangible and intangible products would enjoy as they transact with business organizations.