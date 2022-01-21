By Chukwudi Nweje

a 42-year-old presidential aspirant, Mr. Chukwuka Monye, has said the time is right for Nigerian youths to take over leadership of the country and use their passion to restore it to greatness.

The University of Oxford-trained innovation strategist, said this when he declared his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election, under the theme: “Our Future is Now” at Onicha-Ugbo, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

“I represent a generation that excels and has attempted to create the best we can, despite the limited empowerment we have received. I represent a generation that believes that a global economy can be created out of things that we are passionate about such as music, arts, and technology.”

He said the youths of Nigeria were yet to experience “the Nigeria of immense prosperity”which senior citizens often talk about.

He listed security, institutional reforms and job creation as the three focal points he would pursue towards the rapid transformation of Nigeria.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He said the country was on the brink of collapse as key institutions of state have been left to decay and no longer meet the expectations of citizens.

“The foundational structures of Nigeria are at a brink of collapse with institutions such as justice, education, health, and the security infrastructure unable to effectively meet the needs of Nigerians.”

He also condemned the alarming poverty rate in the country, which he said had driven Nigerians to a state of hopelessness.

“The poverty rate is alarming, with the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics in 2020, estimating that 83 million people live below the poverty line, a figure that equates to the population of 20 of the least populated states in Nigeria. These people go to bed hungry with many of them not knowing where their next meal will come from,” he said.