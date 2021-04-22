Customs Area Controller (CAC) for Area ll Command, Onne Port, Comptroller Auwal Mohammed, has urged officers and men in the area to be unrelenting and uncompromising in the collection of revenue and implementation of government’s directives as they pertain to trade.

Mohammed stated this when he released figures showing a total of N38,877,314,286.12 as revenue collected for the Federal Government for the first quarter of 2021 by his command. The collected figure is 69.4 percent higher than N22,950,780,163.43 between January and March 2020. A breakdown of the 2021 monthly collections shows N12,123,024,011.82 for January; N12,760,546,062.07 for February and N13,984,744,212.23 for March . All monthly collections for this year have so far surpassed those of the first three months of 2020 with remarkable differences from which hovered at slightly above N7b monthly.

He said on anti-smuggling, the command recorded a total of 12 seizure with a cumulative duty paid of N4,120,882,608.03

“The seizures comprises of 2 units of Used Mitsubishi buses; 210 bales of second hand clothing ; 1,435 pcs of used tyres ;Used engine gear box and auto spare parts ;310 pallets of laser ketchup and 20 bales of fabrics.

A month by month breakdown of the seizures indicates that four seizures were made in January which includes 3 containers and 2 suspects with duty paid value of N85,987,936.05 .