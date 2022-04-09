By Zika Bobby

Nigeria Customs Service, Area II Command Onne Port has collected a total of N58,059,198,130:33 for the first quarter of 2022. Customs Area Controller of the command, Comptroller Auwal Mohammed said the collected figure is N19,181,883,844:21 higher than the N38,877,314,286:12 collected within the first three months of 2021 which shows a 49.3 percent increase.

On anti smuggling, he said the command made a total of nine seizures worth a duty paid value of N59, 490, 705

“Breakdown of the items seized shows 18,555 pairs of footwear worth N26,507,042; 270 pieces of machinery and parts worth N2,211,753; 3,825 pieces of used tyres worth N26,215,230 and 8 bags of rice worth N171,961.

“Other seizures include 555 cartons of soap and foreign detergent worth N2,709,254; 3 bales of textile fabrics worth N250,377 and 72 cartons of tomato paste worth N1,425,103.” On export, he said the command processed 320,245.34 metric tonnes of cargo with a free on board value of N109,486,146,056.48. He expressed optimism that the command’s total collection for the year will surpass last year’s, as he urged stakeholders and port users in Onne to continually improve on their level of compliance which is lawful, time saving and enhances overall port productivity.

“Our first quarter revenue collection for 2022 is a reflection of dedication to duty and non compromise by our officers. Maximizing our potentials for revenue collection through interventions and issuance of demand notices (DN) have contributed to this achievement

“What we have achieved so far is commendable but we must not be carried away by either relaxing or being complacent. I believe, we can do more in the months ahead. It is part of the Comptroller General of Customs mandate to raise revenue and we will remain focused at achieving it without compromising national security by ensuring that no cargo exits Onne Port without due examination and duty payment.”

He commended the support and encouragement received from other government agencies which he described as highly invaluable.

