The Nigeria Customs Service, Port Harcourt Area II Command, Onne Port, has made a total of N54,129,704,653.73, with seizures worth N443, 304,711 in the last six months.

At a briefing in Port Harcourt, Comptroller Galadima Saidu, said the figure for the first half 2019 translates to 15 percent increase over the N46,260,300,287.86 collected within same period of 2018, adding that this represents 57 percent achievement of the annual revenue target of N95.7 billion set for the command in 2019.

The Command, he said, recorded seizures of 34 containers worth Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N443,304,711.00 in the first six months of 2019.

While reiterating that the command under his watch would continue to be a no-go- area for non -compliant traders, Saidu gave a breakdown of seizures achieved within the period as 2 x 20ft containers comprising 2,200 jerry cans of 25 litres of vegetable oil with Duty Paid Value of N26,136,496.00; 4 x 20ft containers comprising of 6,456 cartons of foreign soap(detergent) worth N74,947,617; 1x 20ft container loaded with 57,300 pieces of machetes valued at N16,115,234.00; 1x 40ft container loaded with Scrap metal of various sizes and type worth N5,386,979.00; and 24 x 20ft containers comprising of 10,800 packs of corrugated aluminium roofing tiles/sheets and its accessories with DPV N290,823,551.00.

Other include 1x 20ft container comprising of 315 bales of textiles (wax material worth N18,495,395.00; 69 bags of imported rice and 329 bales of clothing (assorted wears) amounting to N10,725,658.00;

“The above revealed a testament to the determination, resilience, doggedness and vigilance of the officers and men of this Command, who have engaged the responsibility of being efficient gatekeepers of our entry points, while facilitating genuine and honest trade.

“The total of N751,221,517.94 was recorded for Nigeria Export Supervision Scheme (NESS) which is higher when compared with last year’s record of N563,751,085.00 which shows that the Command achieved outstanding feats in its export activities within the period under review.

“We have consistently made it clear that the Command welcomes only compliant traders who are willing to operate in accordance with extant laws and guidelines.

“We have also shown a clear resolve to deal ruthlessly with importers and agents who manifest a recalcitrant attitude to obeying Customs laws.

“Since we are in a modern Customs environment, we maintain open lines of communication between all governments agencies at all times. The process of information sharing within the agencies goes a long way in assisting us to identify and neutralize all possible avenues that could lead to compromises in revenue and security,” he said.