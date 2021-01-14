From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Area 2 Command, Onne Port, Rivers State, said it generated the sum of N118.94billion between January and December, 2020.

The Customs Area Controller, Mohammed Auwal, disclosed this when he briefed journalists in Port Harcourt yesterday.

Auwal stated that the figure was over N11.62 billion higher than the amount that was generated between January and December, 2019.

He said: “In the face of several challenges that impacted on shipping and port activities last year, our operatives were resilient, being at work always, even during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak and the nationwide lockdown that followed.

“Last year, this Command collected a total of N118,959,214,999.53. This figure was N11,623, 072,175.04 higher than the N107,336,142,824.29 collected from January to December 2019.

“The increase in collection is a fallout of due diligence and zero tolerance for compromise on the part of our officers and men, who were always at work in full observance of the COVID-19 protocols – hand washing, use of hand sanitizers, wearing of masks, avoiding and strictly observing physical distancing.”